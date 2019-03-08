U.S. rig count sheds another 11 in third straight weekly drop

The total U.S. rig count falls for the third straight week to 1,027, a drop of 11 after shedding 9 rigs during the previous week, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly survey.

U.S. oil rigs fell by 9 to 834, also a third consecutive weekly decline, while gas rigs dropped by 2 to 193.

WTI crude oil, already sharply lower on the day, is little changed after the data, now -2.5% to $55.25/bbl.

