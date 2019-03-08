Venezuela must pay ConocoPhillips more than $8B, World Bank rules

Venezuela must pay more than $8B to ConocoPhillips (COP -4.2% ) for the country’s seizure of the company’s oil assets in 2007, according to a ruling from a World Bank arbitration tribunal.

The award plus an earlier $2B arbitration award makes COP the biggest victor in claims from a wave of nationalizations in Venezuela last decade, but the country still could contest the ruling.

The tribunal found the takeover unlawful in 2013 and rejected Venezuela’s request for reconsideration in 2017.

COP shares are lower along with most oil and gas names as crude oil prices fall sharply today.