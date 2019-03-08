JPMorgan, Goldman ease up on early intern recruitment

As competition among Wall Street firms to recruit summer interns heated up on college campuses, investment banks started the interview process earlier and earlier.

Students used to apply in the spring of their junior year for an internship in the summer. Now, they're applying a full year earlier, in the spring of their sophomore year for an internship that won't start for more than a year.

Goldman Sachs (GS +1.3% ) and JPMorgan (JPM -0.5% ), though, say no more. They'll no longer interview sophomores for an internship that starts the summer after their junior year, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Most other investment banks, though, haven't changed their schedules. So that could leave Goldman and JPMorgan behind the curve in competing for top candidates.

Who they take on as interns is important, because interns form the talent pool that Wall Street relies on to fill junior banking, trading, and engineering jobs after they graduate.

JPMorgan hires about 3,000 interns, while Goldman hires about 2,500.