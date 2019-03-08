Regulators consider rewriting Volcker rule again: WSJ

After Trump-appointed regulators introduced a more industry-friendly version of the Volcker rule last year, the financial industry objected.

Now regulators are leaning to rework the proposal, essentially coming up with Volcker 3.0 and scrapping version 2.0, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter. The Volcker rule, implemented after the financial crisis, restricts banks' ability to make trading bets with their own money.

No final decision has been made to abandon the May 2018 proposal.

Changing the rule involves five regulators, including the Federal Reserve Board and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Previously: U.S. agencies extend comment period for proposed Volcker rule revamp (Sept. 4, 2018)

Related tickers: BAC, C, JPM, GS, MS, WFC.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, FNCL, IYF, BTO, IYG, RYF, FXO, SEF, FINU, RWW, FINZ, JHMF