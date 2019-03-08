NTT DoCoMo to sell access to loyalty program data

Japan's No. 1 wireless carrier, NTT DoCoMo (OTCPK:DCMYY), will provide data from its consumer loyalty program (and 68M members) to partner companies while pledging to keep the information safe.

The carrier, a unit of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCPK:NTTYY) runs a "d point" program with more than 300 business partners, one of the four most dominant such loyalty programs in Japan.

DoCoMo plans to add another 10M consumers over the next three years, and it plans to start marketing the consumer data (for use in studying behavior based on attributes including location, age and gender) next month.