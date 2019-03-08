Warner chief Tsujihara apologizes amid company probe

Under investigation over alleged impropriety, Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) CEO Kevin Tsujihara has apologized in a staff memo for "mistakes."

A Hollywood Reporter story covering hundreds of leaked texts indicated that Tsujihara helped promote the career of actor Charlotte Kirk amid an apparent sexual relationship, leading AT&T to launch an investigation of the issues.

"Dear Colleagues," Tsujihara writes in a studio staff memo, "I deeply regret that I have made mistakes in my personal life that have caused pain and embarrassment to the people I love the most.

"I also deeply regret that these personal actions have caused embarrassment to the company and to all of you. I realized some time ago you are right to expect more from me and I set a course to do better. That journey continues."

He says he's fully cooperating with the company's probe and has asked Human Resources to make additional accommodations if anyone needs to talk.