Citron sees Tesla rebound, sets $320 target

Citron Research is calling for a rebound at Tesla (TSLA +2.5% ), expecting the stock to rebound to $320, or 13% higher than current pricing.

Andrew Left's firm says it's no fan of the company and it's still suing CEO Elon Musk over the "funding secured"/$420 price target tweet. But Musk critics have been proved wrong, Citron says.

Observers including David Einhorn, Jim Chanos, Whitney Tilson and Mark Spiegel are "over their skis," and bearish sell-siders have been bullish on Ford Motor as its stock has declined from $17 to $8, according to the report.

This week, Citron says, Musk has negotiated $500M for an auto plant in China, got support from Las Vegas for an underground tunnel and "launched and landed the first vessel capable of carrying U.S. astronauts in a decade -- what have you done?"

The report concludes that when Tesla unveils a new Model S, "we promise you that we will be one of the first customers on the waiting list."