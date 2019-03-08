Stocks erase half of their declines in late trading

In late trading, the three major U.S. stock averages halve their earlier losses, as investors put the disappointing February jobs figure in context.

The Nasdaq, now off 0.5% , compares with a 1.2% decline in early trading; S&P, down 0.5% , compares with -1.0%; and the Dow -0.4% had fallen as much as 0.9%.

All 11 S&P industry sectors are in the red, with energy ( -1.9% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.9% ) pulling down the most.

Utilities ( -0.1% ) and materials ( -0.1% ) are declining the least.

Oil slips 1.0% to $56.12 per barrel and gold jumps 1.1% to $1,299.80 per ounce.

10-year Treasury yield nudges down a basis point to 2.63%.

And the dollar index falls 0.3% to 97.31.

