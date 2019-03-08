Stocks end week with five days of declines

U.S. stocks almost clawed their way to break-even, shaking off concerns over slowing global growth, a weak hiring report in the U.S., and disappointing China trade data.

S&P fell 0.2% as did the Nasdaq, and the Dow nudged down 0.1% .

For the week, the Nasdaq declined 2.5% , while the S&P 500 and the Dow each slipped 2.2% .

Among industry sectors, utilities ( +0.4% ) and materials ( +0.2% ) gained the most on Friday, while energy ( -2.0% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.7% ) were the biggest underperformers.

10-year Treasury yield fell is down about 1 basis point to 2.63%.