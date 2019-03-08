Stocks end week with five days of declines

U.S. stocks almost clawed their way to break-even, shaking off concerns over slowing global growth, a weak hiring report in the U.S., and disappointing China trade data.
S&P fell 0.2% as did the Nasdaq, and the Dow nudged down 0.1%.
For the week, the Nasdaq declined 2.5%, while the S&P 500 and the Dow each slipped 2.2%.
Among industry sectors, utilities (+0.4%) and materials (+0.2%) gained the most on Friday, while energy (-2.0%) and consumer discretionary (-0.7%) were the biggest underperformers.
10-year Treasury yield fell is down about 1 basis point to 2.63%.
