Conatus lists key 2019 milestones in Q4 report

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Q4 results:

Collaboration revenue down 16% to $7.4M; net loss: ($3.9M).

Key 2019 milestones:

Topline data from Phase 2 ENCORE-NF study of emricasan in NASH fibrosis expected in H1.

Topline data from Phase 2 ENCORE-LF study of emricasan in stable decompensated NASH cirrhosis expected mid-year.

Results from extension period of Phase 2 ENCORE-PH study of emricasan in NASH cirrhosis and severe portal hypertension expected mid-year.

Phase 1 development of CTS-2090, the company's first internally developed candidate, should launch in H1 2020.