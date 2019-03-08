Urstadt Biddle Q1 results include small portfolio sale gain

Urstadt Biddle (NYSE:UBA) fiscal Q1 FFO of 32 cents per common share compares with 29 cents in the year-ago quarter.

FFO per class A share increased to 36 cents from 33 cents a year ago.

Results for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2019 includes a $403K gain on the sale of its small marketable securities portfolio.

Q1 revenue increased to $34.5M from $33.0M a year ago.

Sees investing ~$6M-$8M at its recently acquired Lakeview Plaza Shopping Center.

