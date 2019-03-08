Entravision to seek extension for 10-K deadline

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) plans to file a notification of late filing for its 10-K, seeking an automatic 15-day extension.

That will give the company until April 2 to provide its annual report.

It's faced unexpected delays "as a result of the Company's expanding business operations and geographical scope, including related to the acquisition of Headway and other digital businesses."

The company still expects to file within the 15-day extension period, and to soon announce a conference call to discuss its financials.