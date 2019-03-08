Vivendi says Telecom Italia auditors' report backs its concerns

Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY) is back on the attack against the Elliott Management leadership at Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI).

The French media giant says it's "extremely concerned" by the outcome of the Statutory Auditors report and "serious irregularities" in governance it says the report revealed.

The report shows that the TI chairman "violated corporate laws as well as the most basic, fundamental governance rules," Vivendi says.

"The report also confirms the existence of a 'shadow Board of Directors'" comprising only the the Elliott-nominated Board members. "This 'shadow Board of Directors' was assisted for the occasion by legal advisors having previously advised Elliott."

Vivendi also says privileged information was disseminated to third parties prior to a board meeting.

The report reinforces Vivendi's belief that the company needs a "truly independent" board at the March 29 shareholders' meeting, it says, and it notes share prices has dropped 35% since Elliott took control.