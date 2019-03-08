Tesla wants to close stores--not so fast, say its landlords

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to save money by closing most of its retail stores may be foiled by its landlords if they don't let the electric vehicle maker out of its leases, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The company has total lease obligations of $1.6B, with $1.1B due between 2019 and 2023, according to its filings.

Tesla "is a company with a viable balance sheet that is going to owe a lot of landlords a lot of money,” said Robert Taubman, CEO of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO conference this week.

Retail tenants usually can't break leases unless they meet certain conditions, like filing for bankruptcy or the shopping center loses a number of tenants.

Tesla rents space at eight Taubman properties as well as space from Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC).

Taubman fell 1.0% , Macerich fell 1.3% , and Simon slipped 0.7% in trading on Friday.

