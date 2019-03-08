CFX +3.4%, MHLD -9% amid S&P index changes

An S&P index rebalancing is resulting in index changes for several companies, and Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is up 3.4% after hours on a move into the S&P MidCap 400.

It's moving in to replace Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), which is moving down to a more appropriate fit in the SmallCap 600. And XPO Logistics ( up 0.2% after hours) is also joining the MidCap 400, replacing Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), moving down to the SmallCap 600.

Making room in the 600 for Big Lots and Diamond Offshore by dropping out: Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD), down 9% postmarket, and Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC), down 0.4% after hours.

The moves are effective prior to the open of trading on March 18.