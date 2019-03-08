Clovis Oncology holder Armistice trims stake to 3.8%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shareholder Armistice Capital has filed an amended ownership statement saying it's holding a 3.8% stake in the company.

That's down from a previous holding of 9.6%. The holding details a number of sales over the past two months, including several short sales from mid-January to mid-February.

CLVS is up 1.9% after hours.

"As of March 8, 2019, the Reporting Persons no longer beneficially own more than 5% of the Issuer’s outstanding Shares," according to the filing.

In mid-December, Armistice (then holding 9.8%) had reportedly urged Clovis to pursue a sale of the company.