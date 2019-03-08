FAA warns Southwest, mechanics that dispute raises safety risk

In an unusual step, the FAA has warned Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and its mechanics that their labor dispute could be a safety risk.

The FAA doesn't mention an imminent hazard or detail safety lapses, but says the heightening standoff "raises concern about the ongoing effectiveness of the airline's safety management system," adding that safety "demands a collaborative culture."

The agency acted in part because of harsh allegations between the two sides in the conflict.

Conflict between the airline and the union (which represents about 2,400 mechanics) has been bubbling for years but is spilling into public complaints lately.