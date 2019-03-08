Electrek: Tesla freezes store-closing plan until end of month

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has temporarily frozen a plan to close its retail stores and lay off workers, Electrek reports, a reversal resulting in a bit of chaos.

Retail staffers were told in a call today that Tesla was pausing the transition to online-only sales until the end of the month, and stores that had been told to stop booking test drives were told today to resume business as usual, according to the report.

While some retail managers are presenting this as an "opportunity to prove themselves," many employees are walking away since they don't have access to commissions/bonuses, resulting in a significant pay cut.

Some of those workers suspect drawing out the process is a way of unloading them without having to pay severance, Electrek says. But the company pointed to comments from CEO Elon Musk that the transfer to online-only sales would take months.

Previously: Tesla wants to close stores--not so fast, say its landlords (Mar. 08 2019)

Previously: Citron sees Tesla rebound, sets $320 target (Mar. 08 2019)