WSJ: AT&T's WarnerMedia works to change Time Warner silo culture

A WSJ feature probes some of the culture change coming to the former Time Warner now that AT&T (NYSE:T) has taken down the firewall and is putting its stamp on the new WarnerMedia.

On its way to becoming one of the most powerful media companies on the planet, Time Warner operated as a set of fiefdoms, Joe Flint and Benjamin Mullin note -- with powerful executives operating with serious autonomy to churn out hits (but very little cooperation).

That's changing via the outsider influence of new parent AT&T, they write.

One key example: A long-shelved project to unite talent across Time Warner to create a children's entertainment giant, called "Project Scooby," had never come together before due to entrenched interests of separate units. Now Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tsujihara has made a case for uniting the company's children-centric businesses, and has been put in charge of the effort.

Meanwhile, infighting between HBO, Warner Bros. and Turner was an artifact of the '90s, according to some former execs, and Jeff Bewkes pushed for more collaboration when he was in charge.

