PG&E revives $350M in employee bonuses two weeks after scrapping them

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) asks the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco for approval to pay as much as $350M in employee bonuses for good performance in 2019, just two weeks after canceling $130M in bonuses citing the hardship suffered by victims of California wildfires.

The Singleton law firm, which represents thousands of California wildfire victims, files a motion with the court to object to the bonuses.

The bonuses, which do not include PG&E's most senior executives, make up 6%-20% of employees’ total compensation, according to the company’s court filing.

Separately, PG&E says it submitted a report detailing how it upgraded the safety of its gas pipelines to the California Public Utilities Commission, completing 585 projects including installing automated valves, strength testing, and replacing and upgrading its pipelines.