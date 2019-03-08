Two longest serving directors set to depart GE, leaving 10 members for now

General Electric (NYSE:GE) says its two longest serving directors plan to retire at the company's annual meeting in two months, as it continues to restructure its board and operations.

The company says it has nominated just 10 directors so far for election but still plans to have 12 directors and will seek new candidates for the soon-to-be-empty seats.

Departing will be Geoff Beattie, a former deputy chairman of Thomson Reuters who joined GE's board in 2009, and James Mulva, former CEO of ConocoPhillips who has served on the board since 2008.

Following the latest departures, 15 directors will have retired since former CEO Jeff Immelt's last annual meeting in 2017.