U.S. bull market turns 10 years old

The longest bull market in U.S. history was dealt a brush with death in late 2018, but it narrowly survived and has now been alive for a decade.

Disclaimer: The S&P 500 hasn't closed at a record high since September. If the index closes in a bear market prior to hitting a new high, history will say the bull market officially ended last fall.

How much have U.S. indexes gained since March 9, 2009? The Dow has jumped nearly 19,000 points, or almost 300%, while the S&P 500 has more than quadrupled and the Nasdaq has skyrocketed just under 500%.