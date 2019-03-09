U.S. to surpass Saudis in oil exports - Rystad

Saudi Arabia currently exports about 7M barrels of crude oil each day, along with 2M barrels of natural gas liquids and petroleum products, but the U.S. is set to top that record this year, according to Rystad Energy, becoming the world's leading exporter of oil and liquids.

The milestone, which has never happened since Saudi Arabia began selling oil overseas in the 1950s, has been driven by the transformative shale boom.

Competitive game... ExxonMobil said this week that its soaring production in the Permian Basin can generate an average return of more than 10% - even at just $35 a barrel.

