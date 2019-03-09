Care.com business model questioned in WSJ article

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) pledges to “help families make informed hiring decisions," but the company undertakes only a "preliminary screening," leaving the heavy lifting up to the families themselves, write Kirsten Grind, Gregory Zuckerman and Shane Shifflett in the WSJ.

The Journal found about nine instance in the last six years where caregivers on the site had police records, and later were accused of crimes while caring for customers' children or elderly relatives. The paper's probe also found hundreds of instances of day-care centers being improperly listed as state-licensed.

"Care.com is a marketplace platform," says CEO Sheila Marcelo." The marketplace is designed for “shared responsibility overall," she adds.