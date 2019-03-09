Trump budget sets high growth expectations

The White House forecasts the economy will grow about 3% annually over the next decade, though it expects a bigger near-term boost, with output rising 3.2% this year before declining to 3.1% in 2020, 3.0% in 2021 and 2.8% in 2026, according to projections viewed by the WSJ.

The economy grew 3.1% last quarter - its highest rate in nearly four years and in line with projections - though there are concerns these figures will begin to slow after the effects of tax cuts and government spending wear off.