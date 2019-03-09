'Captain Marvel' soars at the box office

The superhero flick was slated for a conservative $125M opening, but after a strong Thursday and Friday at the box office, Disney (NYSE:DIS) now expects the film to haul in between $145M-$155M.

Captain Marvel arrives nearly a year after the cliffhanger ending to Avengers: Infinity War, which teased that the heroine is the most powerful superhero and the only one who could take on villain Thanos.

A final tally won’t come until Monday, but some analysts even predict the film could garner as much as $195M.