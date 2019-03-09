Delta would be a better Buffett buy than Southwest - Barron's

There is speculation that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) is interested in buying Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). Barron's says he'd be better off acquiring Delta (NYSE:DAL).

"Delta is the best-managed U.S. airline, and its stock trades cheaply. At about $50, Delta fetches less than eight times projected 2019 earnings of $6.51 a share. Its dividend yield of 2.8% is the highest among its peers."

DAL is “the leader in fare segmentation, international alliances, and technology, as well as maintenance and repair,” says Ross Margolies, who heads Stelliam Investment Management. He argues that the stock can trade into the mid-$60s if the airline can hit its earnings target of $6-7/share this year, up from $5.65 in 2018.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian on Berkshire interest: “We’re open for sale every day of the year. We think the future is bright and our valuation is cheap.”