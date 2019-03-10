Ethiopian Airlines: 'No survivors' on crashed Boeing 737

An Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 to Nairobi crashed early on Sunday with all 157 people on board of 35 different nationalities have been killed.

The plane, en route to Nairobi, Kenya, lost contact at 8:44 am local time, six minutes after taking off from Bole International Airport in the Ethiopian capital.

The pilot had reported difficulties and had asked to return to Addis Ababa, the airline said. He was given clearance to turn back citing the Air Traffic Controllers record.

At this stage, we cannot rule out anything," Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told reporters at Bole International Airport in.