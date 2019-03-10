Nvidia outbids Intel for Mellanox purchase - reports

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is nearing a deal to acquire Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) for more than $7B, according to Bloomberg and CNBC sources.

The sale could be announced as soon as tomorrow and Nvidia is the leading bidder of a pack that also includes Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Mellanox has a market value of about $5.9B.

Why Nvidia? Mellanox chips power high-speed networks connecting servers and would help Nvidia boost its chipmaking for data centers at a financially vulnerable time thanks to China weakness and the cryptocurrency mining bubble burst.

Also benefitting: Activist investor Starboard Value, which is a Mellanox shareholder and last year reached a board member agreement with the company.