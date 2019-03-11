China suspends operations of Boeing 737 MAX 8

China's aviation regulator has grounded nearly 100 Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by its airlines, more than a quarter of the global fleet of the jets, following a deadly crash in Ethiopia on Sunday that killed all 157 people on board.

Less than five months ago, a Lion Air 737 MAX 8 crashed in Indonesia, killing 189 people.

"Given that two accidents happened during take-off phase, they have some degree of similarity," the Civil Aviation Administration of China declared.

Boeing's 737 MAX 8 first entered service in 2017.