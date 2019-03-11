Saudis see no OPEC+ policy change until June

Crude futures rose 0.6% to $56.42/bbl overnight, lifted by comments from Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih that an end to OPEC-led supply cuts was unlikely before June.

OPEC+ has pledged to cut 1.2M bpd in crude supply since the start of the year to tighten markets and prop up prices.

The forecast comes as the oil industry meets for the annual CERAWeek conference, a gathering of thousands of oil executives, traders, bankers and investors in Houston.

