Powell: No need to change rate policy

The Fed does "not feel any hurry" to change the level of interest rates again, according to Chair Jerome Powell, as the central bank watches how a slowing global economy affects local conditions in the U.S.

He further told CBS's 60 Minutes that current rates were "roughly neutral," meaning they are neither stimulating or curbing the economy.

Asked directly if he thought President Trump could fire him, he said, "No. The law is clear that I have a four-year term, and I fully intend to serve it."