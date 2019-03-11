Pound dips with Brexit talks 'deadlocked'

Theresa May's government has declared Brexit talks as "deadlocked," with ministers urging the EU to make a last minute concession to stop her Brexit deal from being thrown out by the U.K. parliament.

Pound investors are already pricing in a Brexit postponement, while the Bank of England has reportedly told some U.K. lenders to triple the amount of easy-to-sell assets they hold to help them weather any no-deal Brexit crisis.

Sterling -0.3% to $1.2983.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP