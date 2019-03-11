IEA: Another U.S. shale revolution is coming

"The second wave of the U.S. shale revolution is coming," the IEA said in its annual five-year oil outlook report. "This will shake up international oil and gas trade flows, with profound implications for the geopolitics of energy."

U.S. crude production is expected to account for 70% of the total increase in global production capacity by 2024, while total exports of crude and refined products should reach 9M barrels a day, surpassing Russia and rival Saudi Arabia.

Crude futures +1% to $56.61/bbl.

Previously: Saudis see no OPEC+ policy change until June (Mar. 11 2019)

