Boeing drop weighs on DJIA, Nasdaq rises

Coming off their worst week of 2019, U.S. stock futures are trading mixed ahead of the open.

The Dow is flagging triple-digit declines as Boeing shares tumble, while the S&P 500 is flat and Nasdaq futures are up 0.4% .

A mixed employment report on Friday also showed solid wage growth and a drop in unemployment, but the headline nonfarms payroll figure fell way short of expectations at a measly 20,000 jobs.

Oil is up 0.9% at $56.56/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1297/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.65%.

