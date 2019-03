Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) will roll back an earlier pledge to eliminate diesel from its passenger cars in Europe by 2022 if public demand for the vehicles remains strong.

"We don't want to say we got rid of diesel, and by the way, it also came with a 15%, 20%, 30% drop in our sales," CEO Mike Manley said at the Geneva Motor Show.

Just over a third of cars sold in the EU last year run on diesel, according to data from IHS.