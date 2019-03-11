Canadian Pacific appeals Transport Canada order

Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) announces that the company is appealing the Ministerial Order issued by Transport Canada last month on the securement of trains on mountain grades after a train is stopped by an emergency brake application.

"The application of handbrakes in accordance with the Ministerial Order introduces additional risks and will have unintended consequences," says CEO Keith Creel. "We are seeking a review of the Ministerial Order because we firmly believe safer options are available and we must get this right," he adds.

Canadian Pacific says it will comply with the Ministerial Order throughout the process.

The review of the Ministerial Order will be heard by the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada.

Source: Press Release