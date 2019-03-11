Scorpio Bulkers updates on vessels sales, TCE rates

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) inks agreements to sell two Kamsarmax vessels for $48M.

Delivery of the vessels is expected to take place in the Q2.

The company estimates that its liquidity level will increase by approximately $18.6M after the repayment of the outstanding debt on the vessels.

"We believe the sale of these two vessels will allow the Company more financial flexibility," says CEO Emanuele Lauro.

Separately, Scorpio Bulkers updates on average daily TCE rates for voyages fixed thus far for Q1. The Kamasarmax fleet has a TCE rate of $11K and the Ultramax fleet has a TCE rate of $9.1K. Both fleets have been utilized for 90% of the days.

Source: Press Release