Century Casinos posts growth across all segments.

Century Casino (NASDAQ:CNTY) reports operating revenue rose 15% Y/Y to $45.1M in Q4 and EBITDA increased 7% to $5.8M.

Revenue was up across all four segment during the quarter, including a 27% jump for the Poland business to $19.15M.

EBITDA dropped in the U.S. segment, but was higher for the Canada and Poland segments.

The company is on scheduled to open the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Alberta, Canada on April 1.

