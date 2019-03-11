Hudbay +6% as Rosemont mine wins final permit needed for construction

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) +6.6% pre-market on news it received a Section 404 water permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for its Rosemont open pit copper project in Arizona.

The $1.9B project already had received a final record of decision from the U.S. Forest Service, and now that the 404 permit has been issued, HBM says it expects to receive Rosemont’s mine plan of operations from the USFS shortly and move the project into development.

The permit is a defeat for environmentalists and area Indian tribes who have called the mine an assault on a sacred mountain range and a threat to dry up and pollute two creeks lying east of the mine site.