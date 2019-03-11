Levi Strauss sets IPO pricing range

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) plans to offer 36.7M shares in its IPO in a pricing range of between $14 to $16.
The jeans powerhouse would raise $550.5M at the midpoint of that range
"We believe we have a significant opportunity to deepen our presence in key emerging markets, such as China, India and Brazil, to drive long-term growth," states the company in its filing.
Levi Strauss is also expanding its partnerships with Target and Walmart, as well as growing its DTC channel.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox