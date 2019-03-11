Levi Strauss sets IPO pricing range

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) plans to offer 36.7M shares in its IPO in a pricing range of between $14 to $16.

The jeans powerhouse would raise $550.5M at the midpoint of that range

"We believe we have a significant opportunity to deepen our presence in key emerging markets, such as China, India and Brazil, to drive long-term growth," states the company in its filing.

Levi Strauss is also expanding its partnerships with Target and Walmart, as well as growing its DTC channel.

SEC Form S-1