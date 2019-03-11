Athenex Q4 top line up 43%

Athenex (ATNX) Q4 results: Revenues: $21.3M (+43.0%).

Net Loss: ($27.1M) (+4.2%); Loss Per Share: ($0.41) (+16.3%); Quick Assets: $107.4M (+110.6%); CF Ops: ($109.4M) (-34.2%).

Outlook and Upcoming Milestones: Presentation of preclinical data for Oraxol in angiosarcomas at AACR Annual Meeting, April 3.

Expect to file INDs for TCR-T candidates and Pegtomarginase by mid-2019.

Presentations at the ASCO 2019 Annual Meeting, May 31 - June 4.

Top line results from Phase 3 trial of Oraxol in metastatic breast cancer, mid-2019.

Previously: Athenex misses by $0.14, misses on revenue (March 11)