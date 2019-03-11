Hill-Rom to acquire Voalte for $180M

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) has agreed to acquire mobile healthcare communications outfit Voalte for $180M in cash and up to an additional $15M contingent on the achievement of certain commercial milestones.

The company says the deal accelerates its leadership in care communications and advances its digital and mobile communications platform and capabilities.

The transaction should close in Q3. It will be mostly dilutive to fiscal 2019 EPS but it will not have a material impact on its non-GAAP earning guidance. It will be increasingly accretive in fiscal 2020 and beyond.