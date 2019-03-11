Lannett inks deal for generic Adderall

Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) has entered into an agreement with Elite Pharmaceuticals and SunGen Pharma to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of a generic version of Adderall, an immediate-release mixed salt of a single entity Amphetamine tablet product, with strengths of 5 mg, 7.5, 10, 12.5, 15, 20 and 30 mg tablets.

Under the agreement, Lannett will provide sales, marketing and distribution support for the product, for which it will receive a share of the profits. Other financial terms were not disclosed.

Adderall, a registered trademark of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, is a central nervous system stimulant, indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and Narcolepsy.