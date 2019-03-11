Captain Marvel provides big lift for IMAX

IMAX(NYSE:IMAX) announces that Captain Marvel brought in $36.1M at IMAX theaters during its opening weekend.

The opening weekend box office tally is the fifth biggest in IMAX history and best ever for the month of March.

The company says the the Marvel Cinematic Universe has now crossed $1B in IMAX box office.

"Captain Marvel marks an incredible start to what is shaping up to be a very strong 2019 lineup and sets the stage for the highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame, which was shot entirely with IMAX cameras," notes IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond.

Source: Press Release

