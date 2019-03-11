Rocket Pharma sponsors clinical trial for LAD-I and IMO

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) announces a research agreement to support clinical development of its lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy programs in Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I) and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO) towards registrational trials.

Rocket’s RP-L201 and RP-L401, are in clinical development with European partners at the Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas and Lund University in Sweden, respectively.

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and its Eli and Edythe Broad Center will serve as the lead U.S. clinical research center.

The Company plans to initiate its first clinical trial for LAD-I in the coming months and advance IMO program towards the clinic in 2020.