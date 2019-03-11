Newcrest Mining to buy Canadian mine from Imperial Metals for $806M

Australia's Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) agrees to acquire the Red Chris copper and gold mine in British Columbia from Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF) for $806.5M.

Newcrest, which holds assets in Australia, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, will acquire a 70% joint venture interest in the mine and become operator of the site.

The purchase will allow Newcrest to leverage its block cave mining expertise in a top tier mining jurisdiction and offers plenty of exploration potential, CEO Sandeep Biswas says.

The CEO also says the company has the firepower to make further deals and will continue to review opportunities.