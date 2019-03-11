Takeda's Entyvio beats Humira in head-to-head UC study

Results from a Phase 3b clinical trial, VARSITY, comparing Takeda's (NYSE:TAK) ENTYVIO (vedolizumab) to AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) HUMIRA (adalimumab) in patients with moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who had failed conventional treatments showed the superiority of ENTYVIO. The data were presented at the European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO) Congress in Copenhagen.

At week 52, 31.3% (n=120/383) of patients receiving intravenously administered ENTYVIO achieved clinical remission compared to 22.5% (n=87/386) for subcutaneously administered HUMIRA, a statistically significant difference (p=0.0061).

Also, 39.7% of patients in the ENTYVIO group achieved mucosal healing compared to 27.7% of those treated with HUMIRA (p=0.0005). HUMIRA came out on top in patients who were using oral corticosteroids at baseline and discontinued and were in clinical remission at week 52 but the greater proportion was not statistically significant.

The FDA and EC approved ENTYVIO in May 2014 followed by Canada two years later.