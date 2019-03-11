HSBC starts new ultra-high-net-worth team in Asia

HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) is building a team to court ultra-high-net worth clients (with assets of ~$30M or more) in Asia as wealth managers look to a part of the world where the number of billionaires are increasing at a fast rate than North America or Europe, Bloomberg reports.

It's part of HSBC's plan to add 700 private banking jobs in Asia by 2022.

Gabriel Tam, previously with Bank of America, is named Asia head of UHNW solutions to serve clients with HSBC's products within its private bank and investment bank.

Erik Bergqvist, who had worked at Julius Baer Group, was hired as head of UHNW segment management.

