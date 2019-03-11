Occidental Petro emerges as one of biggest U.S. shale exporters - Reuters

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) plans to double crude exports to 600K bbl/day in 2020, Cynthia Walker, the company's senior VP of midstream and marketing, tells Reuters.

Company-level data on oil exports is kept secret but OXY was one of the three exporters of U.S. crude during 2018, currently exports 300K bbl/day, or ~10% of U.S. crude exports. according to limited customs data on Refinitiv Eikon.

Between production, marketing, pipeline shipments and access to storage and export terminals, "we touch anywhere between 20%-25% of every barrel that's produced in the Permian Basin," Walker says.

OXY has said it has the ability to send 470K bbl/day out of the Permian via pipelines and expects to add more capacity in 2019, and the port of Corpus Christi, Tex., partially loaded its first supertanker - the Nasiriyah, chartered by OXY for Europe - in December.

"We don’t worry at all about access," Walker says, adding that OXY has a $0.75/bbl advantage on loading costs due to the loading efficiencies at the port's Ingleside terminal.